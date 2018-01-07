RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0829 GMT January 07, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207715
Published: 0339 GMT January 07, 2018

Italy's coastguard rescues scores of migrants off Libyan coast

Italy's coastguard rescues scores of migrants off Libyan coast

The Italian coast guard said eight migrants died after their dinghy got into trouble while trying to cross from Libya to Europe.

Dramatic video footage has been released by the service showing a rescue operation in which a further 84 people were pulled to safety, euronews.com wrote.

Authorities said the migrants' vessel was spotted by a plane patrolling the seas off the Libyan coast on Saturday morning.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants have fled conflict or poverty at home and are now trapped in the north African state where they often face dire conditions, abuse and forced labor.

Most hope to pay people smugglers for passage to Europe via Italy.

In late December the United Nations began bringing African refugees to Italy from Libya, evacuating them from detention centers whose conditions have been condemned by humanitarian groups as inhumane.

Nigeria, whose citizens make up most of the African migrants, is beginning a mass evacuation program for all those who want to return home. Up to 800 Nigerians are expected to be evacuated from the Libyan capital.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has in recent months accelerated a "voluntary returns" program to repatriate migrants from a number of countries.

   
KeyWords
Italy
coastguard
Libya
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0571 sec