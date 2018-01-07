Raw steel output stood at 12.7m tons in nine months

Domestic Economy Desk

Iran's major steel producers had a combined output of 12.77 million tons of raw steel including slab, bloom and billet during March 21-December 21, 2017.

These units included Esfahan Steel Company, Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company, Iran National Steel Industrial Group, Iran Alloy Steel Company, Khorasan Steel Complex Company, Khouzestan Steel Company, South Kaveh Steel Company and Mobarakeh Steel Company, IRNA reported.

The units' steel slab output in this period stood at 7.45 million tons, accounting for 58.3 percent of the total raw steel production.

In the same time-span, steel bloom production by these companies reached 3.13 million tons or 24.5 percent of the total figure.

The producers' steel billet output in the same period amounted to 2.18 million tons which was 17.1 percent of the total raw steel production.

Iran expects to produce 22 million tons of steel by mid-March 2018 of which six million tons is planned for export.