0829 GMT January 07, 2018

News ID: 207718
Published: 0343 GMT January 07, 2018

Over 200 migrants reach Spain after storming fence

Over 200 migrants reach Spain after storming fence

More than 300 people stormed the heavily fortified border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave Melilla in what authorities on Sunday called a mass “violent crossing”.

Totally, 209 migrants succeeded in reaching Spain in Saturday’s incident, Reuters wrote.

Spain’s two North African enclaves, Ceuta and Melilla, are a common target for entry into the European Union by migrants who try to climb the border fences or enter the territories by sea.

One Civil Guard police officer was injured in an attack by a migrant, the Spanish government said.

Four of the migrants who reached Spain received treatment for injuries sustained during the crossing.

   
