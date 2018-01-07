RSS
0829 GMT January 07, 2018

News ID: 207719
Published: 0409 GMT January 07, 2018

Iran automaker unveils electric car

In a joint project, Iranian Khajeh Nasir Toosi University and Saipa, Iran’s second largest carmaker, managed to design the first full-electric Iranian sedan.

Saipa, Iran’s second largest carmaker, funded a research project in cooperation with Khajeh Nasir Toosi University of Iran to electrify its latest small sedan, Saina.

Ten days before the National Clean Air Day, the project fruited in the first edition of the electric car, with complete domestic technology.

Iran has named January 18 as the National Clean Air Day to draw attention to the problem of air pollution gripping the country’s big cities

If the product hit the roads and get into mass production lines, it will be the first Iranian made electric car.

AIRIC, Automotive Industry Research and Innovation Center of Saipa and the Mechanic Engineering Faculty of Khajeh Nasir Toosi University were the partners in the project.

Razzagh Bolouri Afshar, a senior official of the project recounted that the new car was unveiled on Sunday in Tehran at a ceremony featuring Sorena Sattari Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology and President of the National Elites Foundation.

According to Mr. Bolouri Afshar, the car is expected to be mass produced in next year after necessary justifications for the robots of the production line are made.

   
Iran
Saipa
electric car
 
