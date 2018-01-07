Iraqi Kurdistan Region underlines good ties with Iran

Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani after a meeting with a delegation from Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in Sulaymaniyah on Sunday denied Erbil's interference in protests in Iran and announced that Iran is one of the most important neighbors of Iraq.

'We want relations at high level with the Islamic Republic of Iran; Barzani added that all political parties in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region have the same policy and desire.



He underlined that whatever is happening in Iran is its domestic affair and has nothing to do with anyone.



Secretary of PUK's politboru Molla Bakhtiar, who attended the press conference with Nechirvan Barzani, expressed the hope that mistakes made in the past by the Iraqi Kurdistan Region establishment could be settled with the help of all Iraqi Kurdish groups.

