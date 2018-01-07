Archbishop: Enemies of Iran, enemies of all divine religions

Archbishop of Armenians in western Iran Grigor Chiftchian said on Sunday that the sacred system of the Islamic Republic is based upon principle of divine system, so its enemies would be, in fact, enemies of all divine religions.

He made the remarks in a commemoration ceremony for the Armenian martyrs from Azarbaijan provinces in eight year imposed war.



The archbishop underlined important position of Iran's leader and said that the main pillar of the regime is its leadership and all Iranians should appreciate such leadership.



Chiftchian pointed to birth place of Prophet Jesus Christ (PBUH) in Palestine territory, and said that the great Satan and world arrogance powers wanted to separate Palestine land, while Palestine, Holy Quds and Jerusalem belong to all religions and do not belong to any specific person.



He reminded that all satanic conspiracies and plots against the sacred land of Palestine is doomed as this land belongs to all divine religions.



Archbishop Chiftchian added that every plan drawn by great powers for west Asia region will be neutralized by unity of people and divine religions.