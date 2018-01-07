RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0829 GMT January 07, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207723
Published: 0515 GMT January 07, 2018

Tehran prosecutor calls on judges to differentiate between deceived people, riot leaders

Tehran prosecutor calls on judges to differentiate between deceived people, riot leaders

Tehran Public Prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi said on Sunday that the judges are required to differentiate between those deceived and the leaders of the violent protests in some Iranian cities over the past week.

Dolatabadi said that the cases of those deceived who have been arrested in the streets need to be promptly addressed so that they can be released as soon as possible. 

He, however, called for thorough investigation into the cases of the main agents of the riots to pave the way for bringing them to justice. 

Tehran public prosecutor said that the main cases regarding the recent protests, including setting the Iranian flag on fire, overturning a firefighting vehicle and attacks on military centers and police stations, have to be addressed at the earliest. 

With completion of investigations, some 70 defendants in connection with the recent riots were released on bail over the past 48 hours, the official said. 

Noting that the US was behind the recent unrests across Iran, Jafarabadi noted that the reason for the defeat of the US plot was that the protests turned violent too early. 

Setting the Iranian flag on fire, destruction of private cars and attacks on courts, military sites and police stations made the people aware of the fact that the US was behind the movements, since those protesting to inflation would not attack neither banks nor police stations.

   
KeyWords
Tehran
judges
leaders
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0740 sec