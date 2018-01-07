RSS
0829 GMT January 07, 2018

News ID: 207724
Published: 0529 GMT January 07, 2018

Iranian delegation to examine ctanker collision in China

Head of Ports and Maritime Organization Mohammad Rastad said on Sunday that a group of Iranian experts are preparing to go to China to closely examine various dimensions of the Iranian oil tanker collision in the Chinese waters.

Iran tanker has collided with a Chinese ship in east China and the crew went missing abroad.

30 Iranian crew members of the country's tanker which collided with a Chinese vessel in east China coast went missing on Saturday night.

Talks with domestic and international bodies are underway to closely examine root cause of the incident, he said. 

Iran's ambassador in China held talks with the Chinese officials to be updated on the latest rescue operations, he said. 

Immediately after the incident, the Chinese rescue ships rushed to the scene to rescue survivals, he said.

30 out of 32 crews on board were Iranian nationals and the other two crew were of Bangladesh nationality, he said. 

The tanker was carrying condensates which belonged to the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), director of Iran's Petroleum Ministry's Public Relations Office Kasra Nouri announced.

Iranian tanker and its cargo, sailing to South Korea, were both insured by a reputable foreign insurance company, Nouri said.

The Iranian tanker, he added, was leased by South Korea's Hanwha TOTAL Co.

The 32 missing crew members were all from the oil tanker. All the 21 crew members on the bulk freighter, all Chinese nationals, have been rescued, according to the Chinese ministry.

   
