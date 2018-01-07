RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0828 GMT January 07, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207725
Published: 0544 GMT January 07, 2018

UN emergency session humiliating defeat for US

UN emergency session humiliating defeat for US

The spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Naghavi said that the recent Security Council session turned into a humiliating defeat for the new plot Americans devised against Iran.

Seyyed Hossein Naghavi Hosseini told Mehr News about the recent UN Security Council session and the US attempt to bring up the topic of the recent protests in Iran and said “the US has always interfered in the domestic affairs of other countries. It provoked unrest and encouraged subversion in our country, both during the 2009 riots and the recent protests.”

Naghavi said that the US marshalled all its forces and capacities to turn the conditions in Iran into a crisis and asserted “Ambassador Haley’s call for emergency UN session on Iran protests was another interventionist measure.”

“The US ambassador’s call was so ridiculous that several US allies refused to respond to it and it can be considered a humiliating defeat for the plot masterminded by the US,” Naghavi stated.

Naghavi referred to the stance adopted by some European countries and said that the support they offered to the protesters is a sign of their interference.

He discussed the cancellation of the visit of the french foreign minister to Tehran during the previous week and said “this is unacceptable that a country has the largest number of economic agreements with Iran on paper, but adopts political and security policies that are totally against our country.”

He said that Iran has reached some of its most important post-JCPOA deals with France and added “unless France corrects its conduct toward the Islamic Republic of Iran, we must not allow their officials, including the french foreign minister, to visit Iran.”

   
KeyWords
emergency
US
UN
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0738 sec