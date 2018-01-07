RSS
0829 GMT January 07, 2018

News ID: 207726
Published: 0600 GMT January 07, 2018

FM Zarif calls for maintaining coop. with UNHCR

FM Zarif calls for maintaining coop. with UNHCR

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif met with UNHCR representative where he highlighted Iran’s extensive, generous measures in aiding refugees and called for maintaining cooperation with UNHCR.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with the Outgoing Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Sivanka Dhanapala where they discussed issues of mutual interest. In this meeting, Zarif pointed to the extensive and generous measures carried out by Iran to aid refugees and called Iran to maintain and promote cooperation with UNHCR.

For his part, Sivanka Dhanapala pointed to Iran’s attempts and contributions toward the betterment of the conditions of refugees and migrants and said “Iran has carried out various measures within the framework of its international commitments.”

The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees was established by the UN General Assembly in 1950.

   
