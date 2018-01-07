Variety in non-oil exports reduces economic vulnerability

President Hassan Rouhani called for variety in non-oil exports, and voiced his administration’s support for job-creating plans in order to reduce economic vulnerability.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with major non-oil exporters here in Tehran on Sunday, and went on to deem attempts by the government to create jobs and increase production as one of the greatest services to the country and the people.

"Iranian producers and exporters must step up efforts for more production and employment, and introduce Iranian products and brands to the world,” he stressed.

Rouhani hailed attempts by non-oil products exporters to create variety and trust in Iranian exported products, noting that keeping Iran's export markets is highly important for increasing production and employment.

President Rouhani also highlighted the need to search for ways to save resources, especially water, reducing costs and building trust in investment for producers and exporters.

Rouhani also ordered the minister of Industry, Mine and Trade and the minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, as well as the governor of the Central Bank to take measures to decrease costs so that the state-owned and private exporting companies could directly export their products to target countries.