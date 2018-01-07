RSS
0830 GMT January 07, 2018

News ID: 207728
Published: 0629 GMT January 07, 2018

Iran ranks fourth in trout production in world

Deputy Head of Iran's Fisheries Organization for aquaculture affairs Hossein Abdulhay said on Sunday that Iran ranked fourth in world trout production.

In spite of existing aquaculture advantages in the country, Iran is among importers of trout spawn in the world and annually imports around 200 to 250 million spawn of trout, which is equal to 50-60 percent of the country's need.

He said that in recent years in several regions, including Markazi province, investment has been made in order to reduce import of trout spawn.

Abdulhay said 459,000 tons of aquaculture products are produced in the country annually.

Per capita consumption of aquaculture products in Iran was around one kilogram about 30 years ago, while now it has increased to 10.6 kilograms.

   
