0829 GMT January 07, 2018

News ID: 207729
Published: 0642 GMT January 07, 2018

Zarif receives new envoys of Chile, Poland, Ghana

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif received new ambassadors of Chile, Ghana and Poland on Sunday.

Polish envoy Jarosław Domański, Ghana ambassador Alhaji Sayuti Yahaya Iddi and Chile envoy Ignacio Llanos Mancilla in separate meetings with Zarif submitted a copy of their credentials.

Ignacio Llanos Mancilla is the first ambassador of Chile to Tehran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

During the meeting with Chile envoy, Zarif stressed on reinforcing political ties between two countries and maintaining cooperation between the two countries' private sectors.

He also called for finding new ways to boost relations in economic, trade, banking, political and parliamentary fields.
 

   
