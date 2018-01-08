Iran produces electric go-karts

Iranian researchers have manufactured for the first time electric go-karts equipped with a solar panel for recharge.

Shamsoddin Sarani, the project manager, told Mehr News Agency that his team at Islamic Azad University of Sistan-Baluchestan Branch have managed to domestically manufacture electric go-karts that come with a solar panel for recharging.

According to him, the electric go-kart has a DC motor and can be recharged by urban electricity as well as solar panels, therefore it is considered as a hybrid.

The go-kart can hold three hours of electricity while moving and 168 hours while in standby.

Sarani pointed out that the drive system or the rmp control is 1-100 km/h, adding “The solar panel used in the go-kart is capable of increasing the volume of electricity by 10-15 percent.”

The advantages of the electric go-kart include low maintenance, better acceleration, pollution-free and safer in an accident.