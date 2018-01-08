Iranian oil tanker still on fire: Diplomat

The fire of the Iranian oil tanker collided with a Chinese vessel in East China coast on Saturday night has not yet been extinguished, Iran's consul general in Shanghai said.

“Oil slick into the sea is continuing and with a flame radius of over kilometer, the tanker is still ablaze,” Alireza Irvash told IRNA on Monday.

“There is no sign of casualty for the missing crew,” he said, “The local Shanghai officials and Beijing government are trying their best to rescue the missing crew.”

“The ship is sinking,” Irvash said.

Thirty-two crew members, including 30 Iranians and two Bengalese, have gone missing after two vessels collided off China's east coast on Saturday evening, China's Ministry of Transport said Sunday according to the country's news agency Xinhua.

The 32 missing crew members were from the oil tanker. All the 21 crew members on the bulk freighter, all Chinese nationals, have been rescued, according to the ministry.

The tanker was carrying condensate which belonged to National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Kasra Nouri, director general of Iran's Petroleum Ministry's Public Relations Office, announced.