Singapore to boost climate change defenses

Due to its position on the Equator, Singapore may be spared tropical cyclones that last year wreaked havoc in the northern hemisphere.

However, the island is vulnerable to another effect of climate change: Rising sea levels, which cause coastal floods and erosion, straitstimes.com wrote.

The country is taking steps to strengthen its defenses against this. An ongoing, first-of-its-kind study commissioned by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) will form the national framework for coastal protection measures.

The authority did not provide details on what measures are being looked at under the study, but Singapore has already adopted various strategies to cope with coastal erosion and flooding as sea levels rise.

These include raising minimum land reclamation levels from 3 meters to 4 meters above mean sea level, and the installation of hard walls or stone embankments in at least 70 percent of Singapore's coastal areas.

The remaining coastal areas include sandy beaches, which can be used for recreation, and mangroves, which are natural buffers against erosion. These will be left as natural coastline for now, said the BCA.

On the need for the study, a BCA spokesman said climate science is constantly evolving, and projections for sea level rise may change.

"Given this uncertainty, our national framework for coastal protection needs to be flexible and dynamic to be able to accommodate both future needs and the latest science," he said.

According to projections from Singapore's Second National Climate Change Study released in 2015, the mean sea level is estimated to rise by up to 1 meter by 2100.

The BCA study, undertaken by Surbana International Consultants and DHI Water and Environment, started in October 2013. The end date, slated for last year, has been pushed back to the second half of this year to consider fresh input and to engage stakeholders, so coastal protection strategies will complement development plans, the BCA spokesman told The Straits Times.

Chong Kee Sen, immediate past president of The Institution of Engineers, Singapore, said a coastal adaptation study would likely include the identification of areas more prone to flooding from rising sea water levels.

"Such studies would then allow urban architects, engineers and designers to consider various options for existing infrastructure to mitigate the impact of rising sea levels and allow them to plan ahead in anticipation of rising sea levels."

This includes the installation of hard protective dykes to keep sea water away, or building critical infrastructure away from areas at risk of flooding, he added.

The study is just one of several being done to help Singapore better prepare for climate change.

Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli told ST in an e-mail interview last month that agencies under the inter-agency Resilience Working Group have undertaken studies to better understand the impact of climate change on their respective areas of work and potential measures that could be implemented. This includes national water agency PUB's feasibility study on an underground drainage and reservoir system.

"These findings would help to guide our long-term plans for Singapore to adapt to future environmental changes."

US President Donald Trump may have denounced climate change as a hoax, to the chagrin of climate scientists in the country.

But other countries have stepped up efforts to woo the scientists. The French government, for example, is offering grants to American climate scientists to live and continue their research in France.

Singapore, too, is reaching out to climate-change scientists.