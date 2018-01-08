Sydney nearly breaks heat record with 116-degree weather

Dangerous heat is roasting parts of Australia with temperatures that haven't been seen in decades. The temperature in Sydney hit an almost 80-year high of 47.3°C, on Sunday — a sharp contrast to the bitter cold that has gripped much of the US.

The temperature was just shy of the city's all-time high of 47.8°C, set in 1939, cbsnews.com wrote.

New South Wales Police Deputy Commissioner Catherine Burn said the state's heat wave plan had been activated to respond to ‘severe to extreme heat conditions’.

Thousands were left without power, and total fire bans were put in place as officials warned of a severe danger. Residents were urged to drink extra water and limit their time outdoors because of air pollution resulting from the hot weather.

Players participating in the Sydney International tennis tournament were forced off the court Sunday by the event's organizers after temperatures exceeded 40°C, BBC News reports.

The heat forced France's Kristina Mladenovic to retire midway through her match against Australia's Ellen Perez. "43°C but probably 50 on court when started," Mladenovic tweeted.

"I'm sorry to the fans, I think it's the first time in my career I retired [from] a match."