Iran ice climber bags silver in Liechtenstein Champs

Iranian ice climber Emad Hosseini snatch a silver medal in the finals of the 2018 UIAA Ice Climbing World Youth Championships in Liechtenstein.

“Emad Hosseini and Mehdi Taqi-Khani who advanced to finals of the 2018 International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA) Championships ranked second and fourth respectively,” according to Iran Mountaineering and Sport Climbing Federation, IRNA reported.

Swiss rival ranked first and South Korean ice climber stood third.

The event was held with the attendance of 80 athletes from 10 countries and in three age groups of under 16, under 19 and under 22 years old on Jan 6-7.

Iran faced Switzerland, Russia, France, Liechtenstein and South Korea.

Liechtenstein is the third small country in central Europe that is bordered by Switzerland to the west and south and Austria to the east and north.