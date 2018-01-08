Zarif urges all to curb spread of extremism

Iranian foreign minister stressed on Monday the necessity of 'precluding the spreading of extremism into new areas.'

“… eradicating its [extremism's] ideological roots and the cutting of its financial resources should still be a priority,” Mohammad-Javad Zarif said in an address to the Second Tehran Security Conference which is being held in Tehran, IRNA reported.

“The Second Tehran Security Conference is held at a time when West Asia is going through one of its most difficult times,” he said. “Violent extremism, which embroiled our region in one of its most tumultuous periods of its history, is on decline.”

Problems facing West Asia such as terrorism, extremism, general security, environmental risks, regional security, big powers interventionism, governance, cyber revolution, economic development, emerging identities, weapons trends and West Asia in post-Western unilateralism era are the major topics scheduled to be discussed in the one-day event.

The First Tehran Security Conference was held in 2017 with the motto of dialogue as well as mutual confidence and cooperation among West Asian countries in order to achieve collective security and progress.

Problems facing West Asia such as terrorism, extremism, general security, environmental risks, regional security, big powers interventionism, governance, cyber revolution, economic development, emerging identities, weapons trends and West Asia in post-Western unilateralism era are major topics scheduled to be discussed in the one-day event.

First Tehran Security Conference was held in 2017 with the motto of dialogue as well as mutual confidence and cooperation among West Asian countries in order to achieve collective security and progress.