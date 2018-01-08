RSS
0835 GMT January 08, 2018

Published: 0834 GMT January 08, 2018

NeoMano, a robotic glove for patients with paralysis

NeoMano, a robotic glove for patients with paralysis
engadget.com

Patients with spinal cord injuries, according to assistive technology company Neofect, face three major challenges navigating their day to day lives: Opening and closing doors, brushing their teeth and picking up objects like a glass of water.

For those who may be wheelchair bound with limited use of their hands, Neofect has developed a robotic glove that wraps around the palm as well as index and middle fingers, engadget.com wrote.

Called NeoMano (‘new hand’ in a Latin/Spanish amalgamation), the glove connects to a rubber pad that can be controlled with an elbow or arm to activate grip and release motions.

The mechanism itself is straightforward: Two wires run down the length of each finger and triggering the grip reels them in, allowing users to pick up objects up to about one kilograms.

Neofect said the lightweight glove is designed to be worn every day.

Founded in 2010, the company formerly made the Rapael Smart Glove to assist hand-eye coordination in stroke rehabilitation.

Neofect plan to add voice recognition and head motion to activate it.

The glove should launch on Kickstarter towards the end of 2018 for less than $1,000.

   
