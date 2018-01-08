Juice recipes to give you a health boost this January

By Kate Starkey*

We all have various tricks up our sleeves to rectify the damage we may have inflicted upon our bodies over the festive period. For me, it’s all about the juice in 2018.

Why juice? Well, if you have the right equipment, it’s quick and easy, metro.co.uk wrote.

Just one juice every day in addition to your regular meals could help you pack a load of nutrients into your diet — and it’s great for all the family. Here are 10 of my favorite juicing combos:

The detox: Try this one instead of your morning coffee. Juice two whole green apples, one peeled lemon and two handfuls of white grapes. Add a little coconut water to loosen (this applies to all combinations).

The energizer: For the ultimate start to a dreary January day, opt for the winning combination of six spinach leaves, one whole apple and one peeled kiwi fruit. Now go and see what you can achieve today.

Runners’ revenge: Chances are, as well as looking at your diet, you may be focusing on getting your exercise quota up.

Try this combination post-workout. Juice two peeled oranges, two carrots (remove top and bottom), one whole apple and one unpeeled parsnip.

Pore protector: For this juice, combine two carrots, a large handful of spinach a spoonful of frozen peas and half an iceberg lettuce.

Brightness booster: Juice one peeled and stoned avocado with a 1/2 a pint of skimmed milk, a couple of spoons of yoghurt (live ideally), some ice and a spoon of powdered super greens and watch your eyes start to twinkle.

One for the kids: Combine two peeled satsumas, a handful of blueberries (fresh or frozen), a peeled banana half a pineapple (peeled), four tablespoon of natural yoghurt and one large spoon of honey.

Tackle the tiredness: Feeling shattered and need a pick me up to help you make it through a busy day at work? Take one medium, peeled and deseeded cantaloupe melon and juice with a handful of spinach and a few large mint leaves.

Drink it cold and you’ll make it through until bedtime.

Liven your libido: Try adding a cube of peeled fresh ginger to a quarter of a watermelon or half a pineapple and see if that peps you up a little.

Bug banisher: To boost your immunity, garlic is the ingredient to juice. It won’t win you any friends in the fresh breathed department so choose your consumption time wisely.

Take three apples add two sticks of celery, half a peeled lemon and two peeled cloves of garlic and your immune system will be forever grateful.

*Kate Starkey is a correspondent of metro.co.uk website.