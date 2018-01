Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif is scheduled to have a trip to Brussels to hold meetings with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and three European counterparts.

“Zarif’s trip which aims to discuss Iran nuclear deal is to take place at the invitation of Mogherini,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said on Monday, IRNA reported.

“Foreign ministers of France, the UK and Germany also have been invited to attend the meeting,” he said.