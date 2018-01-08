Golden Globes 2018: The full list of winners by category

Film
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Lady Bird
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird
Best Director
Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
James Franco in The Disaster Artist
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Allison Janney in I, Tonya
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Sam Rockwell in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Score in a Motion Picture
The Shape of Water
Best Original Song in a Motion Picture
This Is Me, The Greatest Showman
Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
In the Fade
Best Animated Film
Coco
TV
Best TV series - Drama
The Handmaid's Tale
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series - Drama
Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series - Drama
Sterling K. Brown in This is Us
Best TV series - Musical or Comedy
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series - Musical or Comedy
Aziz Ansari in Master of None
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series - Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Ewan McGregor in Fargo
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Laura Dern in Big Little Lies