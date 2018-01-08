RSS
0835 GMT January 08, 2018

News ID: 207766
Published: 1000 GMT January 08, 2018

Golden Globes 2018: The full list of winners by category

Golden Globes 2018: The full list of winners by category

Find out which stars took home prizes at last night's 75th Golden Globe Awards, euronews.com reported.

Film

 

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

 

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Lady Bird

 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour

 

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water

 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

James Franco in The Disaster Artist

 

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Allison Janney in I, Tonya

 

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sam Rockwell in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

 

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

The Shape of Water

 

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture

This Is Me, The Greatest Showman

 

Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

In the Fade

 

Best Animated Film

Coco

 

TV

 

Best TV series - Drama

The Handmaid's Tale

 

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series - Drama

Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale

 

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series - Drama

Sterling K. Brown in This is Us

 

Best TV series - Musical or Comedy

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

 

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series - Musical or Comedy

Aziz Ansari in Master of None

 

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series - Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ewan McGregor in Fargo

 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies

 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies

 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Laura Dern in Big Little Lies

 

   
KeyWords
Golden Globe
Winner
film
 
