Golden Globes 2018: The full list of winners by category

Find out which stars took home prizes at last night's 75th Golden Globe Awards, euronews.com reported.

Film

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Lady Bird

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

James Franco in The Disaster Artist

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Allison Janney in I, Tonya

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sam Rockwell in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

The Shape of Water

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture

This Is Me, The Greatest Showman

Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

In the Fade

Best Animated Film

Coco

TV

Best TV series - Drama

The Handmaid's Tale

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series - Drama

Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series - Drama

Sterling K. Brown in This is Us

Best TV series - Musical or Comedy

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series - Musical or Comedy

Aziz Ansari in Master of None

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series - Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ewan McGregor in Fargo

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Laura Dern in Big Little Lies