Oman blasts new regional rulers' destabilizing acts

The Omani foreign minister said on Monday the region is in the hand of a new generation of rulers whose attempts and measures could possibly play havoc with the stability and security of the region.

The leaders and heads of states who formerly ruled over their countries may not be in power now and it includes those leaders who used to exercise wisdom and prudence in addressing the issues, Yusef Ben Alavi said, addressing the Second Tehran Security Conference, IRNA reported.

"We are living in a world where many are after promoting justice while many are living based on their own human and religious frameworks," he added.

Still, he said, some countries and societies keep censuring other countries while they don't know what they are after and while they continue to define their views based on their own knowledge.

The Omani foreign minister also expressed regret over the killing of millions of people and demolishing of infrastructures in the world crises.

The global conditions are expected to change based on the situation human beings are in, Alavi said, adding that such changes, while benefiting some, could harm others.

The second Tehran Security Conference 2018: Regional Security in West Asia, Emerging challenges and Trends started on Monday with a speech delivered by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif.