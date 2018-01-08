Iran-Europe trade grows 61% in 10 months

Trade exchanges between Iran and the EU member-states reached €16.6 billion in the first 10 months of 2017 showing a 61.6-percent increase compared to the amount for same period last year.

Iran exported goods valued at €8.241 billion to the European Union during the period while its imports from the 28-nation bloc stood at €8.407 billion, according to a report by Economic Research Department of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, IRNA reported.

Iran's exports to the European Union over the first 10 months of 2016 reached €3.942 billion while the country imported goods worth €6.361 billion from the EU member-states over the mentioned period.

The main factor contributing to the growth of Iran-EU trade is the doubling of Iranian exports to European Union, the report said.

Figures from 2017 also showed that Iran's negative trade balance with European Union has significantly improved.

In December 2017, EU High Representative Federica Mogherini said that after the signing of the Iran nuclear deal, trade between Iran and Europe increased 94 percent in the first half of 2017, compared with the first half of 2016.

She said Iranian oil exports have reached pre-sanctions level, and billions of outstanding oil debts have been paid back.

"Foreign direct investment is increasing and the Iranian government reported a growth of 55 percent compared to the previous year," she said.

Mogherini said progress in the financial and banking sector of Iran has been slower due to a number of factors but important work is being carried out to improve the situation.

"Preserving and implementing the nuclear deal with Iran is an absolute must. We simply cannot afford more tension in the Middle East and another nuclear proliferation crisis. We cannot afford to undermine the credibility of a multilateral agreement endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution and we cannot afford to dismantle a deal that works and delivers on its promises," she said.