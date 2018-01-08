Iran, Algeria stress broadening of industrial cooperation

Iran and Algeria underlined the need to expand all-out cooperation, especially in industrial and economic fields.

In a meeting in the Algerian capital on Sunday, Iran's Ambassador to Algeria Reza Ameri and Algeria's Minister of Energy and Mining Youcef Yousfi explored avenues for bolstering and reinvigorating relations in the fields of mining and industry, Fars News Agency reported.

During the meeting, the Iranian ambassador pointed to his country's potentials in different fields and also its industrial and technology advancements, while underlining Iran's determination to boost cooperation in these fields.

Leading Iranian firms, he noted, are ready to undertake joint investment projects with Algeria, Ameri added.

Yousfi underlined his country's determination to broaden relations with Iran. "We support Iranian companies' presence in Algeria's industrial and mineral fields," he added.

The Algerian industry and mining minister further highlighted his country's readiness to sell phosphate to Iran and also cooperate in the mineral sector.

In a relevant development in late May, Iranian First Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri in a message to Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmajid Tebboune underlined the need for expanding cooperation between Tehran and Algiers in different fields.

"I hope that during your premiership the two countries could use existing capabilities and capacities to broaden all-out relations," Jahangiri wrote in a message.

"I am honored to offer my sincere congratulations to Your Excellency for taking office as new Prime Minister of Democratic Popular Republic of Algeria," he added.

He wished health and success for Prime Minister Tebboune and progress and prosperity for Algerian nation.

In September 2016, Jahangiri in a meeting with Algerian Energy Minister Noureddine Bouterfa in Tehran underlined the need for removing obstacles in the way of banking relations between the two countries.

"Settlement of the banking problems will play an effective role in developing the two countries' economic ties," Jahangiri said in the meeting.

He further stressed Tehran and Algiers' enthusiasm to boost cooperation in the field of energy, but, said, "Iran and Algeria, as two oil-rich states, should decrease their dependence on oil revenues."

Elsewhere, Jahangiri called on Algeria to play a more active role in regional issues, and said, "We expect Algeria to play a more influential and active role in regional issues, especially the problems that certain regional states and the Muslim world are facing."