Official denies China's ban on investment in Iran

Head of Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce denied reports about the Chinese government's ban on investment in Iran, saying more and more investors from China are visiting Iran for business activities.

Talking to Tasnim News Agency, Asadollah Asgaroladi pointed to the growing number of Chinese delegations visiting Iran to study investment opportunities, adding that misleading reports would only hinder foreign investment in the country.

According to Asgaroladi, four major Chinese delegations from the automobile, mining and food industries are to visit Iran from the next two weeks to evaluate investment climate.

On the obstacles to Iran-China banking ties, he said an Iranian delegation of representatives from the Central Bank of Iran and the Ministry of Industry would travel to China to address the issue.

Last month, Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari said Iran and China's economies are complementary, proposing the formation of a joint working group to pursue business negotiations and promote cooperation between the two countries' private banks.

In January 2016, China's President Xi Jinping paid an official visit to Iran and signed several agreements to enhance political and economic interaction with Tehran.

Unveiling plans for a huge rise in trade ties between Tehran and Beijing, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced at the time that the value of bilateral economic exchanges is expected to rise to $600 billion within 10 years.