Iran crude output from South Yaran at 10,000 bpd

Iran has stabilized crude oil production from South Yaran oilfield at 10,000 barrels per day, said the operator of the field's development project.

Homayoun Kazemeini said production from the field, which Iran shares with neighboring Iraq, began in late December, adding six productive wells at the field are currently producing 10,000 barrels of crude oil per day, Shana reported.

He said drilling operations in 12 other wells have almost been completed and their wellhead facilities are about to be installed.

The field is being developed by Iran's state-run Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC).

Local manpower constitutes over 70 percent of the operating staff in the project, he added.

Located 130 kilometers off the southwestern city of Ahwaz, the field is estimated to contain 645 million barrels of in-place crude oil in its reserves.

National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) is financing the development of the field.

Iran has prioritized development of the oil and gas fields it shares with its neighbors.