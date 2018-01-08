RSS
0835 GMT January 08, 2018

News ID: 207786
Published: 0306 GMT January 08, 2018

Iran’s Hosseini grabs world ice climbing silver

Iran’s Hosseini grabs world ice climbing silver
Iran’s Emad Hosseini (L) poses with his silver medal on the second-spot podium at the the 2018 UIAA Ice Climbing World Youth Championships in Malbun, Liechtenstein, on January 7, 2018.

Iran’s Emad Hosseini bagged a silver medal at the 2018 UIAA Ice Climbing World Youth Championships in Liechtenstein.

On Sunday and the final day of the competitions Hosseini participated in the men’s U22 lead contests, and finished in the second spot of the chart, Press TV reported.

Swiss contestant Lukas Goetz won the gold while Lim Hyeongsub from South Korea settled for the bronze.

Hosseini’s compatriot, Mahdi Taghikhani, finished fourth.

The 2018 UIAA Ice Climbing World Youth Championships was held in the ski-resort village of Malbun on January 5-7.

The tournament brought together some 80 athletes from 10 countries, including Iran, Lichtenstein, Russia, South Korea and Switzerland, and was staged in three age groups of under 16, under 19 and under 22 years old.

It was held in men’s lead, women’s lead, men’s speed and women’s speed categories.

 

   
KeyWords
Emad Hosseini
UIAA
ice climbing
