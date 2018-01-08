Zidane keeps players in dressing room after Celta draw

Real Madrid’s brace-scorer Gareth Bale looks dejected as Celta players celebrate scoring their second goal in Vigo’s Balaidos stadium in Spain on January 7, 2018. MIGUEL VIDAL/REUTERS

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane kept his players in the dressing room so long after the final whistle on Sunday night at Balaidos that he missed his turn in the press conference room.

The La Liga champion fell further behind Barcelona after a 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo to pile pressure on the Frenchman before the midway in the campaign, the Daily Mail reported.

Visiting coaches traditionally give their post-match press conferences first so they can begin the long journey home but Juan Carlos Unzue was kept waiting for Zidane to finish dealing with his faltering Madrid team and eventually had to go first.

When Zidane finally emerged ashen faced he was asked by Spanish television what had been said.

He replied, “That stays between us but obviously we are all angry. But that is normal. With the good first half that we played, it’s only right that we are not content with the second half or the result.”

“The opposition pressed better in the second half and we could not circulate the ball. We lost possession too much.”

Madrid had come back from going 1-0 down thanks to two Gareth Bale goals in 95 seconds but the European champion was poor in the second period and only a penalty save from Keylor Navas stopped the Spanish giant falling to defeat.

Although Real has a game in-hand to play, the Madrid side is virtually out of the title race, with matters made worse by Barcelona's recent acquisition of Philippe Coutinho.

Asked about the huge gap between Madrid and the other sides at the top Zidane said, ‘We can’t talk about the league [table], we have to just concentrate on one game at a time and trying to win matches.”