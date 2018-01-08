RSS
Published: 0309 GMT January 08, 2018

Jordan says it arrests 17 in foiled Daesh attack plot

Jordan says it arrests 17 in foiled Daesh attack plot

Jordan said on Monday it had foiled a Daesh plot that included plans for a series of attacks last November on security installations, shopping malls and moderate religious figures, state media reported.

State news agency Petra said the country’s intelligence department had arrested 17 members of the cell and confiscated weapons and explosives that the terror group had planned to use in the operation, Reuters wrote.

The statement said the cell had waged a series of bank robberies and car thefts to get financing, and manufactured homemade explosives from material bought from local markets.

   
