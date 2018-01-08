Lakers snap 9-game skid with win over Hawks

Hawks guard Marco Belinelli (L) shoots as Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma defends an NBA tie in Los Angeles on January 7, 2018. MARK J. TERRILL

The Los Angeles Lakers snapped a nine-game NBA losing streak on Sunday with a 132-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Brandon Ingram scored 20 points to lead the Lakers, who hadn't won a game since a December 20 victory over the Houston Rockets, AFP reported.

The victory quieted some of the noise growing around the embattled young team, including comments by outspoken basketball patriarch LaVar Ball – father of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball – who told ESPN that coach Luke Walton had lost the confidence of his players.

The difference against the Hawks, Walton said after the much-needed win, was a defensive commitment that set up the Lakers' transition offense.

"I think it triggered everything for us tonight," Walton said.

"Once we got engaged and we were crashing back on the glass and able to get out and run ... it was good to see the guys get back to that mode where defense anchors what we do offensively."

Lonzo Ball, playing just his second game after missing six with a shoulder sprain, was under scrutiny after his father's latest remarks.

He scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds while handing out six assists.

When he departed the game with 2:53 remaining, along with Kyle Kuzma, Larry Nance Jr. and Julius Randle they were cheered by fans – a turnaround from the boos heard during a loss to Charlotte on Friday.

At 12-27 the Lakers remain at the bottom of the Western Conference. But they avoided matching the longest losing streak in franchise history.

Ageless Ginobili

Western Conference contenders San Antonio and Oklahoma City both endured defeats on the road.

In Portland, CJ McCollum flashed to the basket and floated in the game-winner with 5.9 seconds left as the Trail Blazers edged the San Antonio Spurs 111-110.

LaMarcus Aldridge had chance to answer for the Spurs, but his mid-range jump shot bounced off the back rim at the buzzer.

The Spurs were missing four regulars, including Tony Parker and All-Star Kawhi Leonard, who has a partial tear of a muscle in his left shoulder, according to San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich.

Portland were also short-handed, as point guard Damian Lillard was a late scratch with a calf injury.

The close contest featured four lead changes in the final 2:48.

Aldridge led the Spurs with 30 points and 40-year-old Argentinian veteran Manu Ginobili chipped in 26 to become the oldest player to score 20-plus points in back-to-back games.

In Phoenix, the Suns withstood a triple-double from NBA Most Valuable Player Russell Westbrook to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-100.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 26 points and forward TJ Warren added 23.

Phoenix also got a key contribution from 20-year-old Croatian Dragan Bender off the bench as he produced a career high of 20 points, including six three-pointers.

Westbrook posted his 14th triple-double of the season with 26 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds but the Thunder never led after the first quarter.