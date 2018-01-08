Golden Globes 2018 winners: #MeToo, powerful speeches dominate the night

The cast and crew of 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' from left, Martin McDonagh, the winner of the award for best screenplay — motion picture, Sam Rockwell, winner the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture, Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture — drama, and Graham Broadbent and Peter Czernin.

The top honors at this year's Golden Globes went to 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' and 'Lady Bird' in a ceremony capped off by stirring speeches and caustic jokes about the misconduct scandals roiling Hollywood.

The global #MeToo movement cast a long shadow over the ceremony — the first major awards show since explosive allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein rocked the entertainment industry. In a virtually unprecedented display of activism, several presenters and winners proclaimed it was time for change, nbcnews.com reported.

Oprah Winfrey, who received the Cecil B. DeMille award for lifetime achievement, praised the legions of women who have come forward with their #MeToo stories. In rousing remarks that earned her a standing ovation, Winfrey told viewers that "speaking your truth is the most powerful tool you all have".

"For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up," Winfrey said, referring to the newly-formed coalition to fight misconduct against women.

The Globes boosted the Oscar fortunes of 'Three Billboards', which won Best Motion Picture, Drama and 'Lady Bird', which took the Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical award. The two critical favorites have officially broken through in an awards season that began without any clear front-runners.

'Three Billboards' — a tough-minded drama with a comedic edge — centers on a mother (Frances McDormand, who won a Globe for her fierce performance) struggling to avenge the killing of her daughter. The film also picked up accolades for its screenplay and supporting actor Sam Rockwell.

'Lady Bird', a sweet coming-of-age comedy from first-time director Greta Gerwig, follows a quirky teen (Saoirse Ronan, also a Globe winner) during her tumultuous senior year of high school.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group behind the Globes, gave prizes to several other projects that portray strong, empowered women.

'Big Little Lies', the acclaimed HBO series about complex women in a posh California community, won the award for best limited television series. Nicole Kidman earned gold for her searing performance on the show as a survivor of domestic abuse. She dedicated her statue to the 'power of women'.

Laura Dern, who was also honored for her role on 'Big Little Lies', condemned the "culture of silence" that was once 'normalized' in her industry. "May we teach our children that speaking out without the fear of retribution is our culture's new north star," Dern said.

It was also a big night for a pair of feminist-minded TV series. 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', a freshman Amazon show about a 1950s housewife who breaks into show business, won for best TV comedy, and its breakout star, Rachel Brosnahan, took home a statue for her lead performance.

'The Handmaid's Tale', a Hulu hit about women fighting to survive in a dystopian society in which they are treated like property, landed the award for best TV drama and its lead, Elisabeth Moss, won for best actress in a drama series.

A-list actresses, from Natalie Portman to Jessica Chastain, served up jokes about gender inequality in their industry. Portman, presenting the award for best film director, made a point of saying all the nominees were men. (Guillermo del Toro, the celebrated Mexican auteur, won that honor for his science-fiction romance 'The Shape of Water'.)

In a nod to the high stakes surrounding his hosting stint, Meyers joked: "There's a new era underway, and I can tell because it's been years since a white man was this nervous in Hollywood."

The red carpet was a sea of black gowns, a symbolic statement of solidarity with victims of sexual misconduct. Various actresses (and a handful of men) wore pins that read 'Time's Up'.

And some stars strolled down the carpet with leading activists as their dates.

Michelle Williams, nominated for her performance in the thriller 'All the Money in the World', was accompanied by Tarana Burke, the founder of #MeToo. "I'm so much more interested in what you have to say than what I have to say," Williams said of Burke.