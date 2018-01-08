RSS
0834 GMT January 08, 2018

News ID: 207792
Published: 0322 GMT January 08, 2018

Americans to learn 'Alphabet'

Americans to learn 'Alphabet'

Iranian short animation 'Alphabet' has been selected for screening at the First City Film Festival in Kansas, the US.

Directed by Kianoush Abedi, 'Alphabet' tells the story of people who have forgotten life and are separated from knowledge and truth.

The six-minute animated piece depicts a nation that has forgotten the alphabet of living. They cannot see, cannot hear, and cannot speak, but the words are waiting for them eagerly.

The First City Film Festival screens films from all around the world in the historic city of Leavenworth.

The festival will award scholarships and cash awards/trophies to the best in each category. Scholarships will be awarded for best First City Student Short and the Andy Entwistle Spirit Award.

The 2018 edition of the US festival is slated for March 22-25 in Kansas.

   
