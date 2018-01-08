Trump’s policies designed to benefit billionaires: Analyst

Flounders, co-director of the International Action Center from New York, made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Monday while commenting on a statement by Independent Senator Bernie Sanders.

Sanders said on Sunday that Trump governs as a representative of America’s billionaire class, adding that what worries him is not Trump’s mental fitness or rhetoric but rather his policies.

"I am more worried about what this president's policies are in terms of telling the working people of this country, during his campaign that he was going to stand with them. And yet, he governs now as a representative of the billionaire class. Tax breaks for the wealthy, cutting people off of health insurance, ignoring the needs of children, not dealing with the prescription drug crisis in the country that he said he would deal with,” Sanders said.

Flounders said that “Trump’s policies on every front, in terms of social security to deep sea oil on the coast and other dangerous places, from environment issues to social issues, to his racist policies, his anti-immigrant policies, every one of those are being put into place along with a completely reactionary tax policy that only benefits the billionaires.”

“Every one of these policies also goes through Congress, where they get passed by both Republicans and Democrats in Congress. So Trump is responsible for what is -- but so are both political parties in a sense -- of criminal policies that would impact for years and years and decades into future, and that would do grievous harm to poor and working people here in the US,” she stated.

“It’s a political climate and these are also the threats on the people of the whole world that has become absolutely a routine. But it’s not just threats, it’s a huge increase in the military budget too that comes with it which is the most dangerous thing,” the analyst stated.

Last month, Trump signed the sweeping Republican tax bill, which some analysts say will reward the rich and punish the majority of the working people.

Under the $1.5 trillion tax bill, the top rate of income tax will drop from 39.6 percent to 37 percent and the corporate tax rates will be cut from 35 percent to 20 percent, in a move that will intensify criticism of the deal as overly generous to the wealthy and big business.

Wealthy business owners, such as Trump, stand to gain from a provision in the Republican tax bill that creates a valuable deduction for owners of pass-through businesses, Democrats and some tax experts say.

The provision creates a 20-percent business income deduction, with some limits, for sole proprietors and owners in partnerships and other non-corporate enterprises.

It was initially sold by Republicans as a way to help small businesses and create jobs. But the final formula for determining what types of businesses can benefit has widened to take in companies with few, if any, workers, critics said.