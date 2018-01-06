Democratic mega donor steps up Trump impeachment campaign

Steyer started the "Need to Impeach" initiative in October last year with an advertisement calling on Americans to pressure their representatives in Congress to vote the president out of office. The campaign now has 4.1 million signatures.

Steyer, who has spent tens of millions of dollars on political campaigns and grassroots voter outreach since 2016, said he is trying to mobilize young voters and flip enough Republican seats to put the House of Representatives in Democratic hands.

The billionaire environmentalist who endorsed Trump’s Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, in the 2016 race, has sent letters to congressmen and governors around the country urging them to take action against the "dangerous" president.

"My job is to remove Donald Trump from office," he told reporters in Washington on Monday. "2018 is a battle for the soul of (this) country. That's why I'm all in."

The 60-year-old said he now wants to expand the Trump impeachment campaign into a vehicle for "an unprecedented engagement effort" with getting help from young American voters to oust dozens of Republicans from office in November.

"This tide will wash away the stain of the Trump administration, and it will not recede until America lives up to its founding creed, until we guarantee equal treatment, dignity and respect to every American," he stated.

"I am willing to do whatever it takes to help save our country," Steyer said.

Steyer previously said Trump had “brought us to the brink of nuclear war, obstructed justice at the FBI, and in direct violation of the Constitution, he's taken money from foreign governments and threatened to shut down news organizations that report the truth.”

"If that isn't the case for impeaching and removing a dangerous president, then what has our government become?" he said in a campaign video in October.

Steyer said that “this president represents a clear and present danger, who's mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons.”

A majority vote in the House of Representatives is necessary to impeach a president, which would lead to a trial in the Senate, where a two-thirds majority is essential for conviction.

A majority of American voters believe Trump is not "fit to serve as president" of the United States, according to some polls.

A new explosive book, titled "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House", has revealed that "one hundred percent" of those around the US president consider him “moron" or "idiot.”