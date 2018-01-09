RSS
News ID: 207807
Published: 0526 GMT January 09, 2018

Parliament National Security Commission to meet on recent unrests

Parliament National Security Commission to meet on recent unrests
Chairman of the Iranian parliament's Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy Alaeddin Boroujerdi

Chairman of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi said that the parliamentary body will convene Tuesday to discuss recent protests.

The meeting to be attended by officials from responsible departments will be held on the order of Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, he said, IRNA reported.

The commission is to explore the internal and extra-territorial reasons behind the unrests to submit to the upcoming open session, he said without specifying the date of the session.

Announcing that most of the detainees have been released on bail, Boroujerdi said that those who committed offenses will be definitely dealt with based on legal standards.

Protests broke out as a peaceful demonstration in Iran's second largest city of Mashhad on December 28 but gradually grew violent and spread to other major cities and dozens of small towns.

   
