0834 GMT January 09, 2018

News ID: 207813
Published: 0633 GMT January 09, 2018

SE Iran quake causes no casualties, no damages

The 4-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday in the village of Hojdak near the city of Ravar in southeastern province of Kerman caused no casualties and no damages, local officials said.

“The rescue team is now on site,” Kerman Crisis Management Office spokesman Mostafa Ayatollahi told IRNA.

According to the report of Seismography Center affiliated to the Tehran University's Geophysics Institute, the tremor measuring four on the Richter scale occurred at 02:47 hours local time (23:17 hours GMT) and its epicenter was at 57.36 degrees longitude and 30.82 degrees latitude and in the depth of 10 km underground.

Over 3,000 tremors have rocked the province since the past six years.

Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, as it straddles several major fault lines that cover at least 90 percent of the country. Some of the tremors which hit different parts of Iran have been destructive, causing huge number of damage to life and property.

   
