RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0833 GMT January 09, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207814
Published: 0710 GMT January 09, 2018

Pope Francis calls for making efforts to rebuild trust in Syria

Pope Francis calls for making efforts to rebuild trust in Syria
AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Pope Francis called for making concerted international efforts to rebuild trust in Syria in order to enable Syrian refugees to return home.

In a speech Monday to ambassadors from some 185 nations, the Pope said that it is important to follow the various peace initiatives for the interest of Syria in a constructive atmosphere of increased confidence between the parties, MNA reported.

He stressed the need to protect all Syrians, including Christians who have been contributing for centuries in Syria’s history.

He also reaffirmed the need to respect the status of al-Quds (Jerusalem) and refrain from any initiative that exacerbates hostilities.

   
KeyWords
Syria
Pope Francis
Refugee
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2800 sec