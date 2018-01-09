Ex-UN chief urges US to comply with Iran deal

Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki moon has called for US administration's staying committed to Iran nuclear deal, according to American media CNBC.

“I have been urging through certain channel to US administration that it's important that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iranian issues must be kept and implemented faithfully as had been agreed among the parties. It's important that this should be carried on,” CNBC quoted Ban saying in response to a question regarding his view on keeping Iran nuclear deal, IRNA reported.

“Otherwise this may give a very bad message, negative message to even North Korea when North Korea says while trying to agree with the international community on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. Now how can they have trust on the international community, particularly the United States, when any agreement can be easily broken by the parties who have agreed on that,” he added.

On October 13, US President Donald Trump announced that he would not certify Iran's commitment to the deal. The decision came despite of several reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) approving that Iran has been acting fully in accordance with the JCPOA.

This is while Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Yukiya Amano has said, “Iran is now subject to the world's most robust nuclear verification regime, and the IAEA has so far had access to all the locations it needed to visit in the country. IAEA inspectors will continue to carry out their work in an impartial and factual manner.”