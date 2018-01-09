Diesel car sales to plunge again this year

The worst is yet to come for diesel cars which will see their sales continue to plunge, a study has warned.

Aston University predicts they will account for just 15 percent of the UK market by 2025, down from a 50 percent peak, BBC reported.

Automotive expert Professor David Bailey said diesel's ‘slow death’ was being driven by "environmental pressures and consumer confusion".

He is urging the government to set up a scrappage scheme to encourage drivers to switch to electric cars.

"The time is right for the government to take the initiative and offer up scrappage benefits to those who are prepared to ditch their diesels and switch to electric cars," he said.

The latest figures from industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed sales of new diesel cars fell 17.1 percent last year as higher taxes and pollution fears hit demand.

Aston University expects a further 10 percent drop in sales this year and said diesel will account for less than a third of the market by 2020.

The SMMT said confusion about the future of diesel had fueled a backlash against the cars.