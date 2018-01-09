RSS
January 09, 2018

January 09, 2018

Iran Deal parties be committed: Gueterres

ALCHETRON

The United Nations secretary-general António Guterres's stance on the Iran nuclear deal is clear and he has repeated his view many times both privately and publicly, said his spokesman.

“He thinks it is one of the more critical diplomatic achievements of the last years, and all the parties involved need to do whatever they can to help support and continue this agreement,” said Stéphane Dujarric regarding the Guterres's view on the Joint Comprehensive Plan or Action (JCPOA) also known as the Iran nuclear deal, and Iran's reaction to the possible lack of commitment of the US to the deal, IRNA reported.

On Monday afternoon, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) warned about US' lack of commitment to the JCPOA on a phone call with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano.

   
Iran
UN
Antonio Gueterres
 
