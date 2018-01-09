President Rouhani eulogizes late Ayatollah Rafsanjani

US President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday commemorated the late Expediency Council Chairman Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani describing him a politician whose wish was Iran's glory.

In a Twitter message on the occasion of first anniversary of yatollah Hashemi Rafsanjani's demise, President Rouhani called him “a yardstick of politics and policy making,” IRNA reported.

Ayatollah Rafsanjani passed away from heart attack on January 8, 2017.

Ayatollah Rafsanjani was one of the closest companions of Ayatollah Rouhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Revolution, a distinguished and history-making figure who also served two terms as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.