January 09, 2018

Published: 1207 GMT January 09, 2018

Macron says EU needs coordinated stance on Chinese trade

ludovic MARIN/AFP
Candid footage of French President Emmanuel Macron diligently learning the phrase "Make our planet great again" in Mandarin Chinese has won him fans on China's social media.

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Tuesday for a more coordinated European approach to trade with China during an official visit to Beijing.

Macron said that too often in the past, European countries had come to China with widely varying agendas with some seeking more openness and others wary of more granting more access to their markets, Reuters reported.

“We need a coordinated European approach ... that gives China more visibility about our agenda,” Macron said after a commercial contract signing ceremony.

“That’s why France is in favor of defining strategic sectors where we want to protect investments... It’s a question of sovereignty as you yourselves have understood very well,” Macron added, seated next to his Chinese counterpart.

   
