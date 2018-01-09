RSS
Joint statement: North Korea, South Korea agree to hold military talks

Joint statement: North Korea, South Korea agree to hold military talks
KOREA POOL/REUTERS
Head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon, Chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (CPRC) of DPRK, is greeted by a South Korean official as he crosses a concrete border to attend their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, on January 9, 2018.

North and South Korea agreed to hold military talks, a joint statement said after the two Koreas engaged in formal dialogue on Tuesday for the first time in more than two years.

North Korea also decided to send a high-ranking delegation and a cheering squad to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, but the head of its delegation in the talks on Tuesday expressed negative sentiment over the mention of denuclearization during Tuesday’s discussions, the South Korean government said in a statement.

Reuters

   
