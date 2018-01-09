Leader: People’s rightful demands should be met

Political Desk Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Tuesday urged officials to accommodate people’s “honest and rightful demands”, saying these issues should be “separated from acts of violence and sabotage”.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the comments following days of protests which erupted peacefully in late December over economic woes but turned violent in certain towns and cities.

“No one is opposed to public gatherings”, the Leader said, adding that voices raised in such rallies should be heard but they shouldn’t be hijacked by some to “curse Islam” and “disrespect Iran’s flag”.

He said a “triangle” of enemies – with the United States and Israel comprising one of its sides, a rich Persian Gulf littoral state on its second side and the anti-Iran MKO terror organization on the third side – has been plotting for the past few months to foment chaos and violence in Iran, Press TV wrote.

“The plot has been hatched by Americans and Zionists. They have been working on it for several months, planning to begin from small towns and then move on towards the center. The cash comes from one of the filthy rich Persian Gulf littoral states. Obviously, such projects need money, but the Americans won't be willing to spend anything as long as they have these [rich allies],” the Leader said. The third side of the triangle, Ayatollah Khamenei added, was the "murderous" Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization, whose elements served as their lackeys on the ground.

The people, however, distanced themselves from rioters after finding out their motives, the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei described the recent wave of violence as “fireworks and vicious acts,” praising the Iranian people's timely and appropriate reaction to the unrest.

“These are not normal incidents. [These incidents] occur nowhere in the world,” he said, in an apparent reference to the people's massive show of support for the establishment.

“It is not a matter of one or two or five years. [It is about] a battle between the nation and those hostile to the nation; a battle between Iran and those hostile to Iran; a battle between Islam and those hostile to Islam,” he stated.

Ayatollah Khamenei also noted that the US is angry with the Iranian nation, establishment and the Islamic Revolution due to the blows it has taken from this great movement.