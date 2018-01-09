Culture minister urges media to promote hope and vitality in society

Iranian Culture Minister Seyyed Abbas Saheli (2nd R), during a visit to the Iran Cultural and Press Institute (ICPI) on January 9, 2018, speaks to Manager Director of Iran Daily Sadreddin Mousavi (R).

Iranian Culture Minister Seyyed Abbas Salehi called on the media to mainly cover subjects that would help “raise hope’ and “increase vitality” in society.

Saheli made the remarks during a visit to the Iran Cultural and Press Institute (ICPI). He was accompanied by Seyyed Zia Hashemi, the new head of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The minister said the media should use “language that pushes society forward.”

He advised the media to pay special attention to maintaining national security and developing social interactions.

“The media should work to connect the government and the nation more than ever, based on a logical and cooperative relationship,” Salehi said.

He further warned against social gaps that need to be bridged with the help of the media.

Salehi added that these gaps could pose a threat to the future of the country if they are not dealt with.

Also addressing the ICPI staff, Hashemi said the media and press bear the responsibility to help maintain national unity.

He said the media are tools for dialogue within society while fostering national trust.

Hashemi said one of the missions of the media is to observe the small and great challenges and prepare the grounds for national and social dialogue.

Referring to the role of the Iran Newspaper, he said this paper should be a medium between the nation and the government and transfer the message of the people to the government.