January 09, 2018

January 09, 2018

FA to use ‘Rooney rule’ for England roles

THE TELEGRAPH

The Football Association will interview at least one applicant from a Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) background for future roles in the England setup.

English football's governing body will adopt its own version of the 'Rooney Rule' implemented in the NFL in 2003, BBC Sport reported.

Chief executive Martin Glenn said the move showed the "FA is for all".

"What it will say is the opportunity to have a career beyond playing is something that the FA is serious about promoting," Glenn told BBC Sport.

"The FA wants to become a more inclusive organization where the workforce more represents the people who play football today."

The Rooney Rule, named after NFL diversity committee chairman Dan Rooney, requires clubs in American football to interview at least one BAME candidate for each head coach or senior football operation vacancy.

The FA said this move will apply to jobs across England teams but BAME applicants will still need to show they meet the relevant recruitment criteria.

English Football League clubs agreed to introduce their own version of the 'Rooney Rule' from January 1 but the same measure has been applied to roles in their academies since June.

Research conducted in November showed 22 of 482 roles across England's top-four leagues were filled by coaches from BAME backgrounds.

   
