Saudi airstrike kills a dozen civilians in Yemen

At least a dozen more civilians lost their lives when Saudi fighter jets carried out an airstrike in an area of Yemen’s southwestern province of Ta’izz as Riyadh presses ahead with its devastating aerial bombardment campaign against its conflict-plagued southern neighbor.

A local source speaking on condition of anonymity told Arabic-language Al-Masirah television network that the victims were killed as Saudi military aircraft targeted trucks loaded with coal traveling along a road linking Najibiyah district and Hays region in the neighboring coastal province of Hudaydah on Tuesday afternoon.

The development came on the same day that Yemeni Army forces and allied fighters from popular committees launched a barrage of artillery rounds at a gathering of Saudi-backed forces loyal to Yemen's former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi in the city of Sirwah, which lies about 120 kilometers east of the capital Sana’a, leaving scores of them dead and injured, according to Press TV.

In the As-Silw district of Ta’izz Province, several Saudi mercenaries were killed and wounded when an explosive device went off in their position.

Yemeni soldiers and their allies also fired a number of artillery rounds at Saudi troops in the Ghawiyah military base of Saudi Arabia’s Jizan region, located 969 kilometers south of the capital Riyadh.

At least 13,600 people have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against Yemen in 2015. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war.