TPO: Exports of agro, processing industries' products up 2.7% value-wise

The value of the exports of agro crops and processing industries' products grew 2.7 percent during March 21-November 21, 2017, compared to the figure for the same period of a year ago, said a trade official.

In this period, exports of these products reached $4 billion, added, Mahmoud Bazari, the director general of the exports coordination office of the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) of Iran for agro crops and processing industries' products, IRNA reported.

In the aforementioned timespan, the value of the overseas sales of dairy products, pastry and candy, fresh fruit and vegetables, different types of flowers and plants as well as processing industries' products grew 31 percent, 25.7 percent, 21 percent, 14.3 percent and 11 percent respectively, year-on-year, he noted.

Bazari underlined that the rise in the export value of these products in the eight-month period is indicative of the country's expanded production capacity in the said fields and ability to identify a larger number of export markets.

He put the value of the exports of aquatics in the eight-month period to mid-November, 2017, at $222 million, adding the figure witnessed a 27-percent increase compared to that of the same period last year.

The TPO official added the exports of plants and flowers in the said duration amounted to $330 million.

During March 21-November 21, 2017, Iran's total non-oil exports exceeded $28.48 billion, which was 1.21 percent lower than last year's figure.

In this period, Iran imported goods worth $32.41 billion — up 17.52 percent year-on-year.